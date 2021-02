BUKIT MERTAJAM, Feb 4: The plight of two Muslim converts here who had been living in poverty and surviving only on instant noodles caught the attention of two non-governmental organisations (NGOs) today

Abdul Rahman Lim, 56, and his 57-year-old brother, Abdul Rahim, a person with disabilities (PwD), have had to ration food that mostly consisted of instant noodles or crackers daily.

Abdul Rahman said since their story went viral on social media yesterday, he had been received calls from various parties who wanted to help.

“Thank you very much to those who have helped us. We are very grateful to everyone,” he told reporters when met at their house in Machang Bubok, near here, today.

Abdul Rahman said he does not have a permanent job currently, relying only on odd jobs to get them through.

He is also unable to work daily as he needs to take care of his brother who suffers from health issues such as seizures and the loss of a left limb in an accident.

“If we want to eat, we need to save but neighbours do offer food to us. Some friends also bring us to a nearby clinic whenever we need treatment,” he added.

Earlier, Penang Islamic Propagation Society International (IPSI) and Yayasan Dakwah Islamiah Malaysia visited the brothers to hand over basic necessities.

IPSI president, Datuk Kamarudin Abdullah also called on the mosque parish and local surau to ensure the welfare of converts are taken care of so that no one is marginalised.- Bernama