NGOs, corporate sector need to move in synergy to eradicate hardcore poverty

KUALA LUMPUR: Non-governmental organisations (NGOs), the corporate sector as well as civil society movements need to move in synergy, in an effort to assist the government eradicate hardcore poverty.

Benevolent Malaysia deputy president, Khalid Al Walid Mustafa Kamil, said that the issue which arises today is when these parties move individually and not collectively, and this interferes with efforts to eradicate hardcore poverty.

“Eradicating poverty is not a one-day job, nor is it a solitary job. The government cannot eradicate poverty if there is no support from below.

“For that reason, the corporate sector, NGOs and related parties need to come forward, but the main problem is that each of them do their own work and activities... today is not a day about who is a superhero, but today is the day we synergise and move together collectively in eradicating poverty,” he said.

He said this when appearing as a guest on the ‘Ruang Bicara’ programme broadcast by Bernama TV tonight.

He added that all these parties should become the eyes and ears of the government, because they are the ones at the grassroots; who see how the community is suffering and understand their struggles.

“They can work and convey brilliant ideas in delivering input to the government, so that the mission of eradicating poverty, as desired by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim can be achieved.

“These people also need to be proactive, not just waiting for instructions from the government; that funds are available, or grants are ready, before taking action,” he said.

Meanwhile, Yayasan Basmi Kemiskinan chairman, Datuk Zainal Abidin Sakom, said that as a foundation with 33 years of experience in the field, the programmes to help the poor do not involve bureaucracy.

“Our programmes are based on findings from university students who go down to choose the target group, and the main thing we evaluate, when we have identified the individual, is to look at his house... if the house is not safe to occupy we demolish it on that day itself and build a new house .

“That’s how brave we are to jump in and straight do it, without seminars, without meetings, or discussion. Usually, for the government mechanism, we need to fill in a form first and send it to the village head, and then a meeting, then send it to the penghulu and so on, finally three years have passed and the application has not been successful. .. through our approach, in a year we can build 1,000 units of affordable houses,” he said.

Therefore, Zainal said that a convention, highlighting the role of the third sector in poverty eradication, will be held on Oct 17, to gather as many ideas as possible among the younger generation, and formulate strategies to achieve their missions.

“For the foundation’s 33rd year of establishment, we have started to be swarmed by young people keen to get involved in volunteering work... we want to call on those with ideas, who have blueprints and so on to come en masse to the Movenpick Hotel and Convention Centre KLIA.

“We want to take the opportunity of observing the International Day for the Eradication of Poverty on Oct 17, for us to gather and mobilise young people to eradicate poverty together,” he said. - Bernama