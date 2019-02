SEREMBAN: A subcommittee consisting of 11 non-governmental organisations (NGOs) has been formed to help the troubled Mawar Haemodialysis Centre get its licence to operate back.

A three-hour dialogue was held today with some 100 NGO representatives on the next course of action for the centre.

“The subcommittee will play a role in helping us get our operating licence back. The dialogue held today was meant to reach a consensus on handing over assets and liabilities to the Federal and State governments for assistance,” said MHC chairman, Datin Chua Lay Ping.

“But instead, this resolution was put on hold because we decided to set up a subcommittee to meet with Ministry of Health officials for a solution everyone can agree on,” she said after the discussion today.

She said MHC was set up with contributions from state NGOs 22 years ago.

It has 14 branches across the country and is among the dialysis centres with the most number of patients, offering the lowest-priced treatments.

“MHC has 800 patients nationwide and over 200 staffers, so we hope the centre will be allowed to continue helping patients, especially the low-income earners,“ she said.

The Ministry of Health cancelled the licence of the centre in Seremban for violating conditions under the Private Healthcare Facilities and Services Act 1998 (Act 586) and was ordered by Health Minister, Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad, to cease operations in January. — Bernama