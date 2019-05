SEPANG: A Nigerian man was charged in the magistrate’s court here today with the murder of Serdang Hospital nursing sister Siti Kharina Mohd Kamarudin.

Alowonle Oluwajuwon Gilbert, 36, was charged with the murder of Siti Kharina between 12.41am on May 9 and 2.30pm on May 15 at a unit at Third Avenue Condominium, Cyberjaya.

When the charge was read out in English by the court interpreter before magistrate A.Akhiruddin@Boy Acho, Gilbert nodded to indicate he understood the charge. However, he did no record a plea.

The charge, under Section 302 of the Penal Code, provides for the mandatory death sentence upon conviction.

Deputy public prosecutor Nasharina Nazlan applied for a new mention date pending several reports namely the post-mortem, chemical, forensic, CCTV, DNA test and mobile phones.

Akhiruddin then set July 31 for mention of the case.

The accused was seen shaking his head when asked whether he had appointed a lawyer or not.

He then bowed and said ‘thank you’ to the magistrate before being taken out of the dock.

The Nigerian man was remanded for a week beginning May 17 and continued for another week starting May 23.

Siti Kharina, 40, was reported missing on May 8 and found dead with slash wounds to her chest, neck and head on May 15.

Besides the Nigerian man, a 35-year-old Nigerian woman and a 38-year-old Pakistani man were detained in the case. The court released them on a bond of RM13,000 and RM11,000, respectively.

Akhiruddin also ordered both of them to surrender their passports to the court. - Bernama