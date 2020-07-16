Nigerian pleads not guilty to murder of head nurse

SHAH ALAM: A Nigerian man pleaded not guilty at the High Court here today with murdering Serdang Hospital head nurse Siti Kharina Mohd Kamarudin in May last year.

Alowonle Oluwajuwon Gilbert, 37, entered the plea after the murder charge was read to him in English before Judge Datuk Ab Karim Ab Rahman.

Gilbert is accused of murdering Siti Kharina at a condominium in Cyberjaya between 12.41am on May 9 and 2.30pm, May 15 last year. He was charged under Section 302 of the Penal Code, which carries a mandatory death sentence if found guilty.

The prosecution was handled by Deputy Public Prosecutor Ahmad Nazneen Zulkifli while counsel Datuk Hazizah Kassim represented the accused.

The court fixed Aug 13 for remention of the case while trial has been set for Sept 1-3, Sept 15 and Sept 21-22.

On May 16 last year, the media reported the discovery of Siti Kharina’s body, this after police received public information about blood seeping out from the condominium unit.

The victim was found sprawled and not fully dressed with slash marks on her chest, neck and head. Police believe Siti Kharina, aged 40 then, had been murdered about four to five days before her body was discovered. — Bernama