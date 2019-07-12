Nigerians protest death of countryman, police monitoring situation

KUALA LUMPUR: About 20 Nigerians staged a protest outside the High Commission of Nigeria here today over the death of a countryman in the custody of the Immigration authorities.

The members of the Nigerians in Diaspora Organisation Malaysia (NIDO-MY) staged the protest at 11.50am but dispersed on the orders of the police, according to Kuala Lumpur Police chief Datuk Seri Mazlan Lazim.

He said they claimed that the high commission had been irresponsible for the welfare of Nigerians in the wake of the death of a Nigerian at the Immigration depot in Bukit Jalil.

Immigration director-general Datuk Khairul Dzaimee Daud said that the Nigerian, Thomas Orhions Ewansiha, died on July 9 in custody after suffering a seizure while asleep.

Ewansiha was one of 20 foreigners picked up in an integrated operation on July 4 at Desa Aman Puri here following public complaints.

In a statement, Mazlan gave the assurance that the police will monitor the situation outside the high commission and step up security with more frequent patrols.

He also advised Nigerians in the country to respect the law and not do anything that can trigger chaos.

He said the police will not hesitate to take action to maintain peace and security in the city.

People who have queries or information can contact the Kuala Lumpur Police hotline at 03-2115 9999 or any police station, he said. — Bernama