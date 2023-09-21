Nik Nazmi: NWRC resorting to artificial insemination to raise Malayan Tiger population

TANJUNG MALIM: Artificial insemination (AI) is one of the reproductive technologies being implemented to arrest the critically low population of Malayan Tigers.

Natural Resources, Environment and Climate Change Minister Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad said it is one of the ex-situ programmes at the National Wildlife Rescue Centre (NWRC) in Sungkai to overcome the natural low birth among the endangered species.

“It is still at the trial stage. It has not worked yet as there may be some problems including disease that could affect the ability of these tigers to reproduce naturally. That is why we are working on AI methods, we hope the population of this species will increase as targeted,“ he told reporters after a visit to NWRC here today.

Earlier Nik Nazmi accompanied the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah to visit the centre.

The Sultan of Perak Sultan Nazrin Shah and the Regent of Pahang Tengku Mahkota Tengku Hassanal Ibrahim Alam Shah also joined His Majesty in the visit which began at about 11.30 am.

During the visit, Al-Sultan Abdullah was briefed by officials of the Department of Wildlife Protection and National Parks (Perhilitan) of Peninsular Malaysia on the operation of NWRC and witnessed for himself the wildlife conservation initiatives at the centre including the Malayan tiger, sun bear, tapir and gaur.

Perhilitan aims to increase the Malayan tiger population to 400 in the next 10 years.

Meanwhile, Nik Nazmi said his ministry took note of the threat of extinction of other endangered wildlife species such as the Asian elephant, tapir, sun bear and gaur.

He said to address the issue, the ministry through Perhilitan has set up conservation centres such as the National Elephant Conservation Centre, Malayan Tiger Conservation Centre, both in Lanchang, Pahang.

In addition, it also set up Tapir Conservation Centre, in Kenaboi, Negeri Sembilan and the Sg Dusun Wildlife Conservation Centre both for Tapir conservation and for gaur, it is in Sungkai, Perak and Jenderak Selatan in Pahang,“ he said. -Bernama