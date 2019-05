KUALA LUMPUR: Nine Africans were among 13 foreigners arrested in an anti-crime operation conducted here by the police.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Seri Mazlan Lazim said 28 foreigners were inspected in the six-hour ‘Africans Integrated Ops’ which began at 11pm on Friday in Taman Len Seng, Jalan Changkat and Metro Prima, Kepong.

Seven men and two women from Africa, three Bangladeshi men and a Nepalese man were arrested for various immigration offences, he said in a statement today. They were taken to the lockups of the Dang Wangi and Cheras district police headquarters.

“The offences include staying without a valid pass or permit. Police view seriously the deluge of Africans which is regarded as contributing towards crimes,” he said.

“Operations to check the huge numbers of Africans will continue,” he said.

Anyone with information on the presence of big numbers of Africans can contact the Kuala Lumpur police hotline at 03-2146 9999 or the nearest police station. - Bernama