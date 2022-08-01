Nine individuals charged with offering non-existent loans

BATU PAHAT: Nine individuals, including a teenage girl were charged in the Magistrate’s Court here today with cheating by offering non-existent loans last month.

Muhamad Muslim Hamidi, 24; Muhammad Qamarul Jafree, 25; Wong Jong Sin, 23; Mohamad Shahrul Affendy Kamarulzaman, 24; Tan Jun Fatt, 18; Siti Nur Fadilah Abdul Rahman, 19; Huda Nadiela Hashim, 19; Muhammad Zulfaizzat Zakaria, 30; and the 17-year-old pleaded guilty after the charge was read out to them before magistrate Nurasidah A Rahman.

The eight accused were fined RM5,000 each, in default six months’ jail, while the teenager was allowed bail of RM2,000. The court fixed Sept 21 for mention of her case.

According to the charge sheet, all the accused were jointly charged with a conspiracy to offer non-existence loans to others at Jalan Jambu Air, Taman Sentosa, Batu Pahat, between July 1 and 17 this year.

They were charged under Section 120B (2) of the Penal Code and read together with Section 34 of the same Act, which carries a maximum jail sentence of six months or a fine or both.

Deputy public prosecutor, Siti Khalijah Khalid prosecuted while lawyer, Hooi Tsae Yun represented all the accused. - Bernama