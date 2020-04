KOTA BARU: Nine men were apprehended by a team from the Kelantan Forestry Department after they were believed to be carrying out mining works at the Lebir Forest Reserve in Gua Musang despite the ongoing Movement Control Order (MCO) by the government.

Kelantan police chief Datuk Hasanuddin Hassan said all of them aged between 21 and 52 were arrested during the raid carried out at 12.30pm on Thursday.

“The Kelantan Forestry Department also seized four four-wheel drives, three motorcycles, chain saws, three drillers, soil samples, generators and various species of wildlife.

“The raiding team subsequently lodged a police report at the Kuala Krai District Police Headquarters at 9am yesterday,“ he said.

Hasanuddin said based on the report received, the suspects were not at the kongsi house when the raiding party reached the premises at 12.30pm, but were believed to have returned from carrying out their activities between 2.30pm and 3.30pm.

“When questioned, they failed to produce any documentation for the work carried out, and had to be detained.

“Checks at the premises also found various wildlife species kept there, including birds, jungle fowl, and a slow loris,“ he said.

He said all the suspects, who were locals, had been found to be in violation of the MCO under the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988 and the Police Act 1967.

They were also alleged to have trespassed into a forest reserve to carry out works in a prohibited area under the National Forestry Act 1984.

Hasanuddin said all the suspects were released on police bail today. — Bernama