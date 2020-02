GEORGE TOWN: The police detained nine prostitutes including a local woman in a raid at a hotel in Jalan Siam, here last night.

Also picked up was a 27-year-old man, believed to be the pimp, who made a futile attempt to escape from the long arm of the law in the 8pm raid.

The nine women comprised a Vietnamese, five Thai nationals, two Indonesians and a local woman.

Penang Criminal Investigations Department chief Datuk Zainol Samah said police raided the hotel based on information and intelligence surveillance conducted over the past two weeks which found that immoral activities were being carried out by a group of foreign women there.

“During the raid, a local man was there and investigations revealed that he was the pimp who managed all the prostitutes,” he said when contacted by Bernama, here today.

In the raid, conducted by personnel from the Penang police contingent headquarters Secret Societies, Gambling, and Vice Division (D7), RM8,000 in cash believed to be proceeds from vice activities and other items like condoms and receipts were also seized, he said. - Bernama