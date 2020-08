KUALA LUMPUR: Nine stalls were razed in a pre-dawn fire that broke out at Desa Pandan earlier today.

City Fire and Rescue Department operations commander Armdan Mahat said the department received the distress call at 5.38am and 12 firemen from Pudu and Keramat stations were dispatched to the scene.

“As soon as they reached the scene at 5.50am, it was found that the fire had completely destroyed nine stalls.

“They were able to completely extinguished the fire at 6.19am,” he said, adding that were reported and investigations are ongoing to determine the cause of the fire.

Meanwhile, Federal Territories Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa who visited the scene this morning said all stalls in the area will be rebuilt and a temporary site will be set-up immediately for the affected stalls so that the business operators can continue operations.

The minister also said that the affected stall owners will be given a one-off aid of RM1,000, courtesy of Yayasan Wilayah Persekutuan (YWP). — Bernama