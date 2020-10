KUALA LUMPUR: Plantation Industries and Commodities Minister Datuk Dr Mohd Khairuddin Aman Razali (pix) who was under investigations for breaching the recovery movement control order (RMCO) after returning from Turkey in July will not face court action for failing to observe self-quarantine.

Federal police CID director Commissioner Datuk Huzir Mohamed today said the Attorney-General’s Chambers (AGC) had ordered the case be classified as “no further action” (NFA) as Mohd Khairuddin was not issued with an official order to quarantine himself.

“We had referred the investigation papers to the AGC and the orders on the case was NFA. The reason given was that from the statements made (during investigations), the minister was not given an order to undergo the quarantine. Based on this, the AGC had decided to not proceed with any charges against the minister as there were no statements substantial enough to initiate a charge.” he said during a press conference at Bukit Aman yesterday.

There was a outcry by the public after Mohd Khairuddin’s non-compliance to the RMCO was exposed, with many accusing the authorities of being partial in applying the law for those returning from overseas.

Dozens of police reports were lodged on the matter urging the authorities to take action against the minister.

Khairuddin who returned from Turkey on July 7 had apologised for his actions in August and offered to donate four months of his salary to the Malaysian National Disaster Management Agency’s Covid-19 fund.

The Health Ministry had issued Mohd Khairuddin a RM1,000 fine for flouting the RMCO.

The minister had taken three swab tests for the coronavirus, all of which turned out negative