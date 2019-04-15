No compromise against men detained for stopping patrol car in Rantau: Anwar

KUANTAN: Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has assured that stern action will be taken against party members who were involved in the fight and for inspecting a police mobile patrol vehicle (MPV) during Saturday’s Rantau by-election.

He said both incidents could not be looked at lightly as there was no reason for anyone to be rude or arrogant.

“... there was also no reason for them to take over the power and job of the police. If it involved PKR members, I support the stern action by the police because PKR is a party that respects the law.

“I have also referred the matter to the Disciplinary Bureau for an internal inquiry and for action to be taken,” he told reporters after opening the Pahang PKR office at Kuantan Avenue yesterday.

Also present were chairman of the State PKR Leadership Council Fuziah Salleh, who is Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department, and Foreign Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah, who is Indera Mahkota Member of Parliament.

Anwar was asked on a fight that allegedly broke out at the Rantau Pakatan Harapan (PH) operations room after the result of the Rantau by-election was announced on Saturday.

Also viralled on the social media was a video recording of a group of supporters from a political party stopping and then conducted a search on a police mobile patrol vehicle (MPV), claiming that the police car was carrying excess ballot papers.

Meanwhile, Anwar said Pakatan Harapan’s (PH) defeat in three previous by-elections consecutively, namely in Cameron Highlands, Semenyih and Rantau, was not a trend because it depended on the place and voters in the constituencies concerned.

“We won in four by-elections (Sungai Kandis, Seri Setia, Balakong and Port Dickson) prior to that. We should accept the fact that Rantau is Tok Mat’s (Barisan Nasional candidate Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan) fort since the past 15 years,” he added.

Anwar said the defeat served as a reminder for the government to work harder to resolve the people’s problems and to fulfil the promises it had made.

PH is also weak in explaining the government policies to the people, including on the Tabung Haji and Felda issues, he added. — Bernama