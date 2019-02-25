No compromise for UEC autonomy: Dong Zong

UNITED Chinese School Committees Association (Dong Zong) says it will not compromise the autonomy of Unified Examination in return for a speedy recognition of Unified Examination Certificate (UEC) by the government.

Dong Zong president Tan Tai Kim said the Chinese education movement will give the government all the time it needs to recognise UEC.

“Recognition for UEC is one of the promises made by Pakatan Harapan in the last general election.

“The special committee on UEC (PPDUEC) set up by the Education Ministry is actively collating the views of various quarters.

“We will wait patiently for PPDUEC’s report and the follow-up action by the government,“ Tan was quoted in the Chinese press today.

Speaking at an interaction session between Dong Zong and Hua Zong (Federation of Chinese Associations in Malaysia) on the subject of Chinese education in Malaysia, Tan stressed that the syllabus adopted by independent Chinese schools in the country is in line with the national school curriculum.

He said the textbooks used by these schools are definitely not imported from Taiwan or China as many detractors are led to believe.

On the standard of UEC, Dong Zong deputy president Datuk Tan Yew Sing said in fact, it has gained higher acceptance overseas compared with its equivalent qualifications from Taiwan and China.