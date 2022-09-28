No compromise with madrasah found abusing residents: Idris

BUKIT GANTANG: The government will not compromise with any madrasah found to be carrying out militant-style abuse on its residents, said Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Idris Ahmad (pix).

He said appropriate action should be taken if any offence was committed so as to teach others a lesson for tarnishing the image of Islam.

“We hope those with information will lodge reports with the state religious authorities for further action to be taken,” he told reporters after officiating the upgrading of Surau Al Faizin at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Tengku Menteri in Changkat Jering here today.

He was asked to comment on allegations that a former resident of a madrasah in Jalan Kebun, Shah Alam, Selangor was abused during a four-month stay at the centre.

Elaborating, Idris said the case was being investigated by the police and that he would leave it to the authorities to take further action.

Meanwhile, when asked about the issue of pork-flavoured instant noodles bearing the halal logo and allegedly produced in Malaysia, Idris said the Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (Jakim) will take action together with the Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry.

“We have standard operating procedures that must be adhered to, and only certain bodies can issue the logo. However, some people took the opportunity to print (the halal logo), so we hope the relevant parties will take action.

“Anyone who knows where this product is sold should immediately report to the ministry,” he said. - Bernama