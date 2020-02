JOHOR BARU: The Johor Health Department (JKNJ) today denied there was a Covid-19 infection case in Iskandar Puteri here as had gone viral on Facebook.

JKNJ director Dr Aman Rabu said the case which went viral was not true.

“The Johor Baru District Health Office had received a report of a suspected infection and later investigated the location concerned.

“There was no Covid-19 case identified in the area,” he said in a statement uploaded on JKNJ Facebook site today.

In this regard, Dr Aman called on the people not to share unverified news such as this one as it could cause panic among the people.

According to him, the fake newsmonger in this case could be charged under Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 which provides for a maximum fine of RM50,000 or jail not more than a year or both and can be further fined RM1,000 each day for continuing the offence after being found guilty.

Earlier, the viral message on Facebook involving postings from two accounts, called on Johor Bahru residents to be careful and put on face mask when going out of the house as there was a Covid-19 case in Iskandar Puteri. - Bernama