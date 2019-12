IPOH: Police have not found any criminal element in the incidents of fire involving a house and three vehicles in Jalan Dato Sagor, Kuala Kangsar, on Tuesday.

Kuala Kangsar district police chief, ACP Razali Ibrahim said the cases were classified as ‘open fires’ by the Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM).

‘’We don’t suspect criminal motives as all the victims were elderly villagers with moderate incomes.

‘’No liquid or burning medium was used. Nevertheless, investigations will be conducted based on the JBPM report,’’ he said in a statement, here today.

In the first incident on Dec 10, Razali said police received a report that the rear tyre of a Modenas Kriss motorcycle belonging to the complainant was burned at 12.55am, at a house along the road.

‘’However, the fire was doused in time with water. No burning medium was found and JBPM had taken samples from the motorcycle for analysis,’’ he said.

Razali said an hour later (about 2am), a woman reported that a small fire occurred on her Perodua Kancil when she was at home in Kampung Laksa, along the same road.

‘’The fire was extinguished in the nick of time but the flames caused the paint of a Proton Saga next to the Perodua Saga to peel off,’’ he said, adding that JBPM had taken samples for analysis.

At the same time too, Razali said police received a report involving a fire on the porch of the living room of a one-storey wooden house, also in the same village, which razed the floor of the living room.

‘’No burning medium was found and several samples have been taken by forensics for analysis,’’ he added. - Bernama