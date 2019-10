KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad (pix) reiterated that there was no practice of cronyism in awarding projects including on renewable energy-related ones.

“I reject this suggestion that these players were related to me. I (want to) ask all my relatives, “did you get anything from me?”

“They now don’t even talk to me because I never helped them,” he told reporters after launching the Petroliam Nasional Berhad (Petronas) first solar rooftop solution in the country known as M+ by Petronas here, today.

Mahathir was asked by reporters on how he would make sure only qualified players were selected for projects since there had been allegations during his previous 22-year tenure as the fourth prime minister that some industry players were related to him.

“The fact is that the projects have to be given to someone but when it is given there is always talk of cronyism,” he said.

“Then we don’t have to give to anyone, then you can’t say anything. However, if you don’t give it to anyone, then the country can’t make any progress.

“Not necessarily my son-in-law and all that. It will not be given to them. I will ask for your certification,” he replied cynically to the reporters who had asked on cronyism in awarding contracts.

The prime minister pointed out companies with viable proposals would be supported by the government. — Bernama