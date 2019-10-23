No debate on banning controversial comic books

KUALA LUMPUR: The opposition has failed in its bid to have a debate on whether or not to ban a controversial comic book.

In moving the motion for a debate, former education minister Datuk Seri Madzir Khalid (BN-Padang Terap) said the comic book should be banned as it violated the Education Act 1996.

However, Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Mohamad Ariff Md Yusof rejected the motion.

Opposition Leader Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob, then said the book had to be banned because it “promotes communism and socialism”, and added that the book should not be distributed in schools.

However, Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan (PAS-Kota Baru) thought Mohamad Ariff’s objection to the debate was unfair.

It has been reported that the Home Ministry was investigating the unauthorised distribution of the comic book which some claim contains elements of propaganda and is believed to have been distributed in national type schools.

The comic book was produced by former DAP member Hew Kuan Yau — also known by his moniker Superman Hew — who is also chief executive of the Malaysia-China Business Council.

The book was released in conjunction with the 45th anniversary of the establishing of diplomatic ties between Malaysia and China.