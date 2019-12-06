No decision yet on calls to institutionalise Muafakat Nasional

KUALA LUMPUR: No firm decision has been made on the suggestion to institutionalise the PAS-Umno Muafakat Nasional (national consensus) charter as it will depend on the findings of both parties’ technical committees.

Umno deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan said the pros and cons of institutionalising the charter must first be weighed upon.

“We have yet to make any decision on the matter. It will depend on the report from the parties’ technical committees,” he told reporters on the sidelines of the 2019 Umno general assembly at the Putra World Trade Centre here yesterday.

Umno youth chief Datuk Dr Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki in his policy speech at the Umno Youth delegates conference earlier yesterday urged the party leadership to institutionalise the charter and to also include Barisan Nasional (BN) component parties, MCA and MIC as well as BN-friendly parties.

To this, Mohamad said any decision on the matter would need further discussion and consensus.

The charter, signed on Sept 14, lists out five core issues in its content. — Bernama