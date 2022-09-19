No departure immigration clearance for motorcycles at Woodlands checkpoint on Sept 20, 11pm onwards

SINGAPORE: The Singapore Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said it will not be conducting departure immigration clearance for motorcycles at Woodlands Checkpoint from Sept 20, 11.00 pm onwards.

This is following the closure of all arrival motorcycle zones at Bangunan Sultan Iskandar (BSI) Customs, Immigration, and Quarantine Complex (CIQ) in Johor on Sept 20, from 11.59 pm to Sept 21, 4.00 am due to signage replacement works, it said in its Facebook update today.

“Motorcyclists planning to depart Singapore are advised to use Tuas Checkpoint instead,” said ICA, adding that motorcyclists may follow its Facebook page for more updates.

Earlier, BSI Immigration office had announced that the Johor Bahru district Public Works Department will be carrying out the replacement and addition of new signages, including electronic signages, at all motorcycle lanes, in Zone A, B and C.

“The lanes will be closed on the said days and time. The alternative route is through the Sultan Abu Bakar Complex,” BSI Immigration office said in its official Facebook account on Sept 14. - Bernama