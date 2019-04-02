No discrimination in recruitment of education staff

PUTRAJAYA: The Education Ministry (KPM) has never set any conditions that discriminate against certain races, beliefs or genders when submitting its requests for recruitment of staff to the Education Service Commission (SPP).

Referring to a media report by Malaysia Nanban on a claim of no job opportunities for the Indian community in the education sector, the ministry said the report was not true and baseless.

“KPM and SPP do not set aside any race because education is a sector that requires the involvement of all qualified people regardless of race and religion to provide for quality education,” said the ministry in a statement, here today.

It said the recruitment of education staff is handled by SPP professionally and with integrity based on merit and qualification of candidates. — Bernama