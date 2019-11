PETALING JAYA: Pakatan Harapan’s (PH) strength of being a coalition not dominated by one single party has been manipulated to be its weakness by the Opposition.

Political analyst Assoc Prof Dr Awang Azman Awang Pawi said during Barisan Nasional’s (BN) rule, Umno was regarded as the dominant party in the coalition due to the number of parliamentary seats it held.

“In PH, of course we have Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) which Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad heads,” he told theSun.

“Some say PPBM is the dominant party since the prime minister is from the party and some say DAP is the strongest due to its number of MPs.

“So, PH’s strength is because its political decisions are based on consultation and consensus within the coalition. However, the strength itself becomes a weakness when the Opposition (BN) manipulates PH’s internal matters.

“For instance, in Tanjung Piai, BN’s MCA is saying DAP is a toothless tiger as it listens to PPBM only. This is one example where strength has turned into weakness.”

Awang Azman’s comments come after PPBM president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin recently said the PH government at the state and federal levels is administered jointly and not dominated by a single party.

Muhyiddin said every decision made was based on the concept of joint discussions and PH works things out for the benefit of all.

“At the moment it’s very hard to make a comparison. Everything depends on people’s perception,” Awang Azman said.

Another political analyst, Dr Lim Teck Ghee, said Muhyiddin’s comments are clearly intended for the Chinese electorate in Tanjung Piai.

“It is true that PH is not dominated as much by a single party as BN is by Umno,” Lim said. “However, at the same time, Muhyiddin’s party is widely perceived as the new Umno by both Malays and non-Malays despite its relatively minor position in Parliament compared with the DAP and PKR.

“In walking a tight rope in meeting the expectations of all the communities in the country, it is crucial that PPBM’s leaders at federal and state levels do not play the racial game or be seen to play it as happened with the Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu’s indiscreet comments.”