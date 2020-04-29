No double standards against those who violate MCO, says Ismail Sabri

PETALING JAYA: The government has dismissed claims that it is practising double standards against those who violate the movement control order (MCO).

This comes following criticism that ‘VIPs’ were being let off with just a fine, while many others were being imprisoned for the same offence.

Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob clarified that most who were sent to prison did not only flout the standard operating procedures (SOPs) under the MCO, but had also committed other offences under the Penal Code.

“There are those who were arrested for obstructing the authorities from conducting their duties, assaulting or hurling racist comments against the police, or even ramming his car on an officer on duty at a road block.

“That is why there is a difference in punishments. It is not because there is special treatment,” he said in a press conference that was telecast “live”, today.

Malaysians took to social media on Tuesday after Deputy Health Minister Datuk Dr Noor Azmi Ghazali and Perak executive councillor Razman Zakaria were each fined RM1,000 for violating the MCO.

The pair had visited the Lenggong Health Clinic to check on preparations for the testing on Covid-19, before performing Asar prayers and having a meal with a group of people at a tahfiz.

Ismail said the two of them were not given prison sentence as they had only breached the MCO, and did not commit any other crimes.

“I have said before that lawmakers are allowed to carry out their duties during this period, including giving out aid. Their mistake was not practising social distancing,” he stressed.

Ismail also said the fact that the two VIPs were charged in court and fined showed that the government acts fairly, regardless of one’s position.

“In fact, they were even given the maximum RM1,000 allowed, when the court could have used its discretion to lower it, if it wanted,” he said.

Meanwhile, Ismail said to date, a total of 21,749 individuals have been arrested for violating the MCO, 643 of whom were nabbed on Tuesday alone.