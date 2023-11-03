No element of cronyism in the sale of Rumah Selangorku homes: Exco

SHAH ALAM: There is no element of cronyism in the sale of homes under the Rumah Selangorku scheme, said State Housing, Urban Wellbeing and Entrepreneur Development Committee chairman Rodziah Ismail.

She said the issue of cronyism should not arise as the purchase of the homes depends on the prospective homebuyers’ loan approval.

“Sometimes the buyers are already ‘on the waiting list’, but when their loans are rejected, their names will be dropped.

“So only those whose loans have been approved can (own the Rumah Selangorku homes). Cronyism is not an issue and I believe (the allegation) is untrue,” she told reporters after officiating the Selangor Bumiputera Property Exhibition (BPEX) at Central i-City here today.

She was commenting on the allegation that certain quarters had found it difficult to buy the Rumah Selangorku homes because they had been sold to other individuals with the help of insiders.

Rodziah also stressed that all Rumah Selangorku applications are done online through a special system and are monitored by the Selangor Housing and Property Board (LPHS).

“We also have an internal audit that will monitor how LPHS approved the purchase of the house,” she said.

According to her, almost 1,500 affordable residential and office units are available in Selangor under the Bumiputera quota, with prices starting at RM230,000 and above.

In the meantime, Rodziah said seven of the eight housing projects that have been abandoned since 1993 in the state have been successfully restored.

“As for the remaining one project in Bukit Cherakah, here, there are still a few issues that need to be resolved (before the project can be restored),” she added. - Bernama