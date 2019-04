KUALA LUMPUR: There are no elements of secret societies controlling the wholesale market in the federal capital, as only a handful of individuals were found harassing traders in the market, said Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Seri Mazlan Lazim.

Mazlan said police had conducted investigations at Selayang wholesale market and found as at yesterday, there were no police reports on the involvement of secret societies in the wholesale market.

“What we found were only irresponsible quarters exploiting traders in the wholesale market by renting canopies or stalls to traders. The rental rates were found to be between RM1,200 to RM1,500 per month.

“Apart from that, police found some individuals were carrying out daily collection of RM40 and if their demands were not met by traders, they threatened to report them to enforcement authorities,” he said in a statement.

Yesterday, a local daily published a report alleging secret societies were controlling Selayang wholesale market.

Mazlan said from investigations, police detained a local man, 31, believed to be involved in extorting several traders from 2017 to date.

“Apart from that, two suspects were also identified carrying out extortion in the area and police are tracking down the suspects. Investigations were being conducted under Section 384 of the Penal Code for extortion,” he said.

He said members of the public with information on such activities could contact Kuala Lumpur Police hotline at 03-21159999, or Kuala Lumpur CID operations room at 03-21460670 or any nearest police station. — Bernama