No Malaysians affected by earthquake in Syria: Zambry

PUTRAJAYA: Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abdul Kadir has confirmed that no Malaysians were affected by the deadly earthquake in Syria on Monday, based on the report received from the Malaysian Honorary Consul in the country.

Zambry in a statement today said as aftershocks are expected, Malaysians in Syria are advised to remain vigilant and to follow the latest updates and advisories issued by local authorities.

He also extended his deepest sympathies and condolences to the victims and families as well as to the Syrian government and its people.

“Malaysia is preparing to extend the required assistance to alleviate the burden of the people in the affected areas caused by the massive earthquake yesterday,“ the statement read.

For assistance, Zambry said fellow Malaysians can contact the Honorary Consul of Malaysia in Syria via phone at +963 93324 5555 or email samir@honconsuladvisor.my.

They can also contact the Embassy of Malaysia in Beirut via phone at +961 1787 144/166 or email mwbeirut@kln.gov.my and the Malaysian Embassy in Amman at +962 6 590 2400 or email mwamman@kln.gov.my.

Two major earthquakes with magnitude 7.8 and 7.6 struck southern Türkiye on Monday which also affected the neighbouring country of Syria.

According to the latest update from Anadolu Agency, the earthquakes have claimed the lives of at least 3,419 people in Turkiye, while 1,559 people were killed in Syria. - Bernama