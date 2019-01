IPOH: There is no need for a constitutional court in Malaysia as the Federal Court can handle constitutional issues, according to Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law) Datuk Liew Vui Keong.

He said the seven-man bench of the Federal Court, which is the highest court in the country, will handle issues related to the constitution, if those cases emerge.

“The proposed setting up of the Constitutional Court is to handle constitutional issues, but the existing (Federal Court) is equipped with judges that can handle constitutional issues.

“If there is a need, the judiciary can propose to us (government),” he said after visitng the Perak branch of the Legai Aid Department at the Federal Building, here today.

Liew was responding to a suggestion by Gua Musang MP Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah yesterday for the setting up of a constitutional court to hear various rights and legislative issues related to the Federal Constitution.

Razaleigh had reportedly said the proposed court should be placed within the existing judicial system, but its focus would only be solving cases involving rights and legislation related to the Federal Constitution.

Asked on a report by a news portal on Hindu mother M. Indira Gandhi who had yet to see her youngest daughter, Prasana Diksa, who was allegedly abducted by her ex-husband, Muhammad Riduan Abdullah, Liew said the matter had been resolved in court.

“Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun have to take the initiative because the court has already made the ruling,” he added.

In January last year, the Federal Court in a landmark decision ruled that the unilateral conversion of Indira Gandhi’s children to Islam by her ex-husband was invalid and gave her custody of all the children, while the father was granted visiting rights. — Bernama