MALACCA: Bersatu’s (Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia) Malacca division is of the view that there should be no contest for the top three posts in the party, said its chief Datuk Seri Mohd Redzuan Yusof (pix).

He said the party grassroots would continue to give their full support to these appointed leaders because they have vast experience.

“I am confident that all party members in the state place their full hope in party chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin and deputy president Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir,“ he told reporters at an Aidilfitri open house in Bandar Hilir here last night.

Mohd Redzuan, who is also Entrepreneur Development Minister, said that Bersatu as a young party needed the leadership of these three so that it could become stronger and continue to be trusted by the people.

However, it was up to the central leadership to decide whether there should be contests for the top posts, he added.

Mukhriz recently claimed that the party grassroots had expressed their wish that the top three posts in the party should not be contested in party elections this year. — Bernama