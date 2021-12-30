No new year’s eve celebrations allowed nationwide - Bukit Aman

KUALA LUMPUR: No new year’s eve celebration permits have been approved by the police nationwide, says Bukit Aman’s Department of Internal Security and Public Order director Datuk Hazani Ghazali.

He said this was to avoid the risk of COVID-19 outbreaks.

“Therefore, I have instructed standard operating procedures (SOP) monitoring teams throughout the country to conduct patrols and monitoring in popular spots to ensure that no people gather and carry out activities that violate the SOPs of the National Recovery Plan.

“I remind the public not to get involved in any new year’s celebration activities, or gather in large numbers on the eve of the new year tomorrow at any popular spots,“ he told Bernama today.

Meanwhile, in Kuala Lumpur, Dang Wangi District Police chief ACP Noor Dellhan Yahaya said no fireworks displays would be held at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre (KLCC) and Pavilion shopping mall in the capital.

In GEORGE TOWN, the police will conduct the ‘omnipresence’ method of monitoring popular spots as well as roads across the state ahead of the new year.

North East District Police chief ACP Soffian Santong said 146 officers and 821 policemen would carry out the operation throughout the state.

“This is because beginning tomorrow, Penang is likely to have up to a 40 per cent increase in traffic flow due to school and year-end holidays,” he said. - Bernama