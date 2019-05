KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia Rail Link Sdn Bhd (MRLSB) and China Communications Construction ECRL Sdn Bhd (CCCC) today said they have not appointed official agents or lobbyists to facilitate the pre-qualification of local contractors for 40% of the East Coast Rail Link (ECRL) civil work packages.

In a joint statement today, they also affirmed that no contract for the ECRL civil works would be awarded on a direct tender basis.

“Claims by any companies that they have been promised contracts as main contractors of the ECRL project via direct award are absolutely and categorically untrue,“ the statement said.

The statement was issued in response to the claims by certain parties on social media, which have since gone viral, that Class G3-G6 contractors can have the opportunity to participate in civil work contracts by registering with them as subcontractors.

They also claimed that contracts would be offered through a direct award to certain companies.

According to the statement, MRLSB and CCCC are currently running their pre-qualification (Pre-Q) exercise, aimed at allowing all contractors with a CIDB (Construction Industry Development Board) Grade G3 to Grade G7 license and a minimum 2-star rating to register and be shortlisted as potential tenderers for the ECRL civil works.

“Hence, all genuine and qualified local construction companies and contractors interested to be shortlisted as potential tenderers on the ECRL civil work packages are encouraged to participate in the Pre-Q exercise and submit their applications directly at the CCCC counters at the Sime Darby Convention Centre on May 29 and 30,“ it said.

MRLSB and CCCC also called on local contractors who had received such offers from the so-called agents or lobbyists to report it to MRLSB or CCCC.

“Legal measures would also be considered if deem necessary to protect our rights,“ it said. - Bernama