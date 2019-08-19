No official application yet from Lynas on PDF: Pahang MB

KUANTAN: Rare-earths miner Lynas Malaysia Sdn Bhd (Lynas) is yet to submit a formal application on the specific location of the Permanent Disposal Facility (PDF) for its Water Leached Purification (WLP) residue in the state.

Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail (pix) said the state government has not had any discussions with Lynas regarding PDF.

PDF was one of the conditions laid out by the Cabinet to Lynas following the governemnt’s decision to renew the latter’s licence for another six months effective Sept 3.

“If there is a discussion or application, the priority of the state government will be the people’s safety. That part we are very clear ... at the same time, this also involves investments amounting to billions in the country. We will look into all aspects of this issue. We want to hear experts opinion. If experts say Lynas is safe, then its fine,” said Wan Rosdy.

“If not the experts, who else do we want to listen to? We are not experts in this area. It is certain that the state government will not do anything that is harmful to the people,” he said at the Pahang State Assembly sitting here today.

He was replying to a supplementary question from Lee Chean Chung (PH-Semambu) who asked on a news report that five probable locations in Pahang had been identified for the PDF, namely Lepar, Luit, Padang Tengku, Bukit Ibam and Chini.

He also explained that Lynas owned by Australian mining company Lynas Corp and now operating in the Gebeng industrial area was an investment brought in by the previous Federal government through the Malaysian Investment Development Authority (Mida).

The statement was supported by state Tourism, Environment, Plantation and Biotechnology Committee chairman Datuk Seri Mohd Sharkar Shamsuddin, who said the Federal government had earlier proposed that Lynas operate in Pahang.

“So, now we wait for the Federal government’s reply. If they say Lynas is safe, then it’s safe. The state government has no expertise like the Federal government which has various technical experts,” he said.

Mohd Sharkar said the technical experts include the Atomic Energy Licensing Board (AELB) and Malaysian Nuclear Agency who are more trained in the field of Lynas operation and radiation. — Bernama