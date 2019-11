PONTIAN: Former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak today said that he was not affected by withdrawal of the service of outriders to accompany in him in his journeys both under personal and party capacities.

The Barisan Nasional (BN) advisor said that despite the inconvenience, he would continue to woo the local constituents to vote for the opposition coalition’s candidate during the Nov 16, Tanjung Piai parliamentary by-election.

“It’s inconvenient but I’m okay with the decision. In fact, I’m here campaigning,” he said briefly to reporters during his walkabout at the Econsave supermarket, here in Bandar Pontian, today.

The decision to withdraw police motorcycle outrider service for Najib was conveyed by the Bukit Aman Traffic Enforcement and Investigation Department director Datuk Azisman Alias yesterday, who said the order was to take immediate effect.

The previous BN administration also withdrew the police outriders service for Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad in back in 2016, prior to the historic 14th General-Election.

Despite BN’s loss in the last general election, Najib’s popularity has soared to great heights, especially in social media.

He had also made his presence felt during this campaign period in Tanjung Piai.

During today’s walkabout, the public surrounded him for a chance to take pictures together with the Pekan MP.

The former premier was at the supermarket to accompany BN’s candidate Datuk Seri Wee Jeck Seng to meet and greet the constituents. They were joint by MCA president Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong and Umno supreme council member Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan during the walkabout.