No physical injury, criminal elements in death of Syrian suspect: Police

KUANTAN: There has been no physical or criminal element found leading to the death of a Syrian male suspect at the Tengku Ampuan Afzan Hospital (HTAA), here on Nov 12.

Pahang police chief Datuk Abd Jalil Hassan said the matter was confirmed by a doctor who conducted an autopsy on the 22-year-old suspect, who had been detained to assist with investigations into the possession of a fake firearm.

“We are still waiting for the cause of death of the suspect, and for now, we are still awaiting the results from the Chemistry Department on samples taken from the suspect to help identify the cause of death,“ he said.

Abd Jalil was speaking to reporters after Pahang police contingent’s medal award ceremony held here, today.

He also confirmed that the Syrian embassy and the private institution where the suspect was studying had been informed of the incident.

The media previously reported that the suspect was arrested at 4pm on Nov 2 here on Jalan Beserah, but was admitted to the HTAA a day later (Nov 3) after complaining he was unwell, and was confirmed dead at 5.55am on Nov 12.

Commenting on the medal ceremony, Abd Jalil said the Pahang Contingent was the first to award the Pingat Jasa Pahlawan Negara to all 1,021 active police personnel and 612 retirees who served during the eras of emergency and communist insurgency, carried out in stages through seven ceremonies held from Aug 27, 2015 to date.

“The award is to honour the service, sacrifice and dedication of police personnel to the country, and hopefully foster a greater fighting spirit and motivation to serve better in the future,“ he added. - Bernama