No plan to merge ITBM with DBP, Senate told

KUALA LUMPUR: There is no plan as yet to merge the Malaysian Institute of Translation and Books (ITBM) with the Dewan Bahasa dan Pustaka (DBP), the Dewan Negara was told today.

Deputy Education Minister Teo Nie Ching (pix) said ITBM would continue to provide services in the translation of books and documents as well as the training and enhancing of the skills of translators and interpreters to meet the country’s needs.

“ITBM is still relevant as a translation agency at the national and international levels. It will be strengthened along with the other agencies under the jurisdiction of the ministry,“ she said during oral question time in the house.

Senator Datuk Abidullah Salleh had wanted to know to whether the ministry would merge ITBM and DBP.

It has been reported that ITBM will be closed and its function of translating and publishing books will be transferred back to DBP due to the agency’s financial problems. - Bernama