No political party or person is above the law — PM Ismail Sabri

BANGI: No political party or person is above the law, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob (pix) said today.

He said even when the country is currently under Phase Four of the National Recovery Plan, clear standard operating procedures (SOPs) that had been announced based on the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988 (Act 342) must be complied with at all times.

“We won’t compromise. There’s no difference between commoners and VVIPs, both will have to face the compound. No one is above the law, so I hope everyone will comply with the SOPs,” he told a press conference after launching the National Vaccine Development Roadmap (PPVN) and Malaysian Genome and Vaccine Institute (MGVI) here today.

Ismail Sabri said this in response to media reports on the RM10,000 compound issued to several political parties for defying the SOPs, including to Barisan National for launching its election machinery and to Melaka PKR for holding a social event, both relating to the Melaka polls.

Prior to this, Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin said all activities, gatherings or social events related to the Melaka polls are not allowed from Oct 25 to Nov 27 to reduce the risk of Covid-19 infection. — Bernama