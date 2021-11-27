No report received on alleged assault of former ATA IMS worker

JOHOR BAHRU: Johor police have not received any report on an allegation that a former ATA IMS Bhd factory worker was assaulted during interrogations at a police station last June.

Johor police chief, Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay (pix) said the worker claimed that he was assaulted during interrogation for sharing information on conditions of the factory as reported in a Reuters news article on Thursday (Nov 25).

“Johor police confirms that until today no police report was received on a former ATA IMS Bhd worker who was allegedly assaulted during an interrogation.

“Nevertheless, we take note of this issue and will conduct an investigation if what was reported (by Reuters) exists,” he said in a statement, here today.

On Nov 25, Reuters reported that Dyson Operations Pte Ltd and Dyson Manufacturing Sdn Bhd had terminated their contracts with the electronic manufacturing services (EMS) provider, ATA IMS following an audit towards accepted audit labour practices.

Reuters, through the news article also informed that a former worker of ATA IMS interviewed claimed that he was taken to the police station for interrogation for sharing information on factory conditions to activists before being assaulted by the police.

According to ATA IMS, in its filing to Bursa Malaysia last Nov 25, its Board of Directors took note of the news article and references had been made involving the terminations of three contracts with its fully-owned subsidiary, ATA Industrial (M) Sdn Bhd (ATAIM) effective June 1, 2022 and an audit on the company’s labour practices. — Bernama