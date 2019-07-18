Nod for Bayan Lepas LRT project with 30 conditions

GEORGE TOWN: The Transport Ministry has approved the 30-km Komtar-Bayan Lepas Light Rail Transit (LRT) project, which is part of the Penang Transport Masterplan (PTMP).

The application made by the State Economic Planning Division (BPEN) was approved yesterday and was subject to 30 specific conditions, according to Transport Minister Anthony Loke Siew Fook in a statement today.

The conditions are come under Sections 83 and 84 of the Land Public Transport Act 2010.

“These include a Detailed Environmental Impact Assessment (DEIA) for the project and the Penang South Reclamation (PSR), Social Impact Assessment, Heritage Impact Assessment, Traffic Impact Assessment and other conditions that take into account technical, social and regulatory measures that are comprehensive,” he said.

Loke added that involvement and feedback from the public, non-governmental organisations and stakeholders for the assessment of the project was welcome in line with the provisions under the act, the democratic process and an open government.

Section 84 (2) of the act states that after the minister gives a conditional approval (for the project), the applicant must deposit documents at the Land Public Transport Agency (Apad) office for public inspection.

Loke said this would enable the public to examine and object within a three-month period from the final date of the notice which would be published in local newspaper advertisements.

He said the complete documents on the project would be displayed in public places including government offices and would have to be uploaded onto a website.

Loke said after getting the feedback from the people, another application would have to be submitted for final approval under Section 84 (5) of the same act.

“I believe the development of public transport infrastructure must be given priority for the long term towards a more comprehensive and inclusive transportation system for the well-being of the people and the country,” he added.

The proposed LRT project covers 27 stations from Komtar to a reclaimed island that will be developed in the southern part of the state. It will also see the construction of an undersea tunnel, highways, and extensive bus connectivity on both the island and mainland. - Bernama