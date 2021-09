KUALA LUMPUR: Minister of Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Tan Sri Noh Omar and Deputy Education Minister II Datuk Mohamad Alamin today took their oath of office before the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah at Istana Negara here.

Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah was in attendance to witness the ceremony.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob was also present.

The ceremony took place at the Singgahsana Kecil (Minor Throne Room) at about 2.35 pm, which began with the recitation of the doa by Federal Territories Mufti Datuk Dr Luqman Abdullah.

After taking their oath of office, allegiance and secrecy, Noh and Mohamad then signed the official instrument of appointment, witnessed by Chief Justice Tun Tengku Maimun Tuan Mat and Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali.

Noh(pix, left) , who is also Tanjung Karang Member of Parliament (MP), was unable to attend the swearing-in ceremony on Aug 30 as he had been a close contact of a Covid-19 patient while Mohamad, who is Kimanis MP, was tested positive for the virus.

Noh and Mohamad were announced as members of the new administration led by Ismail Sabri on Aug 27, comprising 31 ministers including four senior ministers and 38 deputy ministers.- Bernama