Non-communicable diseases, Covid-19 among 12MP challenges

KUALA LUMPUR: The increase in the incidence of non-communicable diseases and the need to manage the Covid-19 pandemic were identified as among the challenges to the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP) from 2021-2025.

According to the 12MP document released by the Economic Planning Unit today, both challenges on the social front would place intense pressure on the country’s healthcare system.

Meanwhile, demographic shifts mean Malaysia would need to prepare itself holistically to meet the challenges posed by an ageing society by 2030.

The country is also confronted with the task of addressing poverty and inequality as well as raising the standard of living of the B40 and M40 in a more targeted manner.

“The effort to narrow the development gap between regions will also pose as a challenge. The rapid rate of urbanisation, while bringing new economic and employment opportunities, can pose challenges in terms of infrastructure, energy and water resources,” the document stated.

Besides that, the pace of economic recovery is contingent on the Covid-19 vaccination rollout and compliance with the standard operating procedures (SOPs) as well as the effectiveness of measures under the stimulus packages.

The government also remains committed to ensure Malaysia continues to be an attractive investment destination by introducing policy and regulatory reforms as well as improving governance.

The private sector will continue to be a full development partner to the government in line with the Malaysia Incorporated Policy and will continue to play an important role in realising the Shared Prosperity Vision 2030 (WKB 2030) and 2030 Agenda.

Hence, the ecosystems that support private sector participation in the development will continue to be improved such as facilitating regulation as well as increasing engagement and consultation with the private sector in policy formulation.

Public service delivery will also be strengthened to ease business operation, the document said.

Meanwhile, 14 game changers have been identified in 12MP to support the success of the five-year plan, including imperative for reform and transformation; catalysing strategic and high impact industries to boost economic growth.

Other game changers are transforming micro, small and medium enterprises as the new driver of growth; enhancing national security and unity for nation-building; revitalising the healthcare system in ensuring a healthy and productive nation; as well as transforming the approach in eradicating hardcore poverty. - Bernama