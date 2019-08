SEREMBAN: The family of Nora Anne Quoirin, the 15-year-old Irish teenager who was found dead on Tuesday after she went missing for 10 days from an eco-resort surrounded by rain forests, are hoping to have more answers on her disappearance.

The family said this in conveying their gratitude to all those who where there to help during the family’s hour of need through a statement issued by the Lucie Blackman Trust, a British charity which supports its nationals in times of crises overseas.

“Today the Deputy Prime Minister of Malaysia (Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail) and the Minister for the State (Negri Sembilan state executive councillor (Exco) Nicole Tan Lee Koon) paid their respects to our family. We had the opportunity to thank them for everything that the Malaysian government, police, search and rescue teams, local people and volunteers have done to help us.

“Tragically, as we know, this wasn’t enough to save Nora. The initial post-mortem results have given some information that help us to understand Nora’s cause of death. But our beautiful innocent girl died in extremely complex circumstances and we are hoping that soon we will have more answers to our many questions. We are still struggling to understand the events of the last 10 days,” the family was quoted as saying.

According to the statement, the family also thanked the Malaysian authorities for their ongoing support and cooperation with international governments and police as criminal and missing persons investigations continue.

“We will be bringing Nora home where she will finally be laid to rest, close to her loving families in France and Ireland,“ the family said.

Nora Anne, together with her parents Sebastien Marie Philipe and Meabh Jaseprine Quoirin, had arrived in Malaysia for a two-week holiday and checked in at the eco-resort on Aug 3, the day before her disappearance.

The post-mortem findings yesterday ruled out foul play and revealed that Nora Anne, a special needs teenager, died of internal bleeding likely due to starvation and stress. — Bernama