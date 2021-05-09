Norhalim bought us clothes to celebrate Hari Raya - Wife

TEMERLOH: Constable Norhalim Tumiran who was found dead with a gunshot wound in a house rented by his colleagues, had made preparations for Hari Raya for his family members, though he would not be home to celebrate with them.

According to his wife Nor Fitrah Ramli (pix), 25, her husband had bought clothes and shoes for her, their 14 months old daughter Nur Asyfa Alisha and mother-in-law, online, and had them delivered to the family home in Felda Bukit Damar, Lanchang, here.

“Norhalim was excited when I told him that the items have arrived and he would make us wear them and to check if we were happy with the gifts each time he video called us.

“On the morning of the incident, my husband called to inform that he had made the zakat fitrah payment for our family as he had just received his salary,“ she told reporters when met at the deceased’s home here, today.

Meanwhile, Norhalim’s mother Jamilah Daman, 63, said her son had been very happy when he could finally don the police uniform and had never stopped to ask for her blessings and prayers when he was called for the job interview.

Norhalim, who was assigned to the motorcycle patrol unit (URB) of the Crime Prevention and Community Safety Department (JPJKK) at Sibu District Police Headquarters (IPD), Sarawak was found slumped on a sofa with a gunshot wound to this right ear, in a house in Taman Permai, last Thursday night.

He was said to have gone to the house before the breaking of fast to play computer games. -Bernama