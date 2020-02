KUALA LUMPUR: SAC Normah Ishak has been appointed as the principal assistant director of the Bukit Aman Special Branch’s Counter-Terrorism Division (E8), making her the nation’s first woman E8 head.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador said she replaced Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Khan who was appointed as the new Johor Police chief effective Mar 6.

He said Normah was picked for the post due to her performance, leadership and vast experience in handling numerous special branch cases at home and abroad.

‘’Prior to this, she (Normah) was given the trust as acting deputy to Datuk Ayob Khan and she was also promoted to Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP).

‘’A ceremony for the handing over of the post was performed in Bukit Aman yesterday between Datuk Ayob Khan and her,’’ he told Bernama yesterday.

Abdul Hamid said he was very confident at the capability and confidence of Normah to carry out her duty well. - Bernama