IPOH: The water level in several main dams in Perak are at normal levels, even though the country is currently facing hot weather phenomenon.

Chairman of the State committee of Public Utilities, Infrastructure, Agriculture and Plantation Abdul Yunus Jamhari said the Sultan Azlan Shah Dam was at 85% capacity with 241.21m of water.

“Meanwhile, the Air Kuning dam is at 42.50m, with the maximum capacity of 42.52m,“ he told reporters after representing Mentri Besar Ahmad Faizal Azumu at the launch of the Perak-level World Water Day 2019, here today.

Abdul Yunus said operations of water supply under the Perak Water Board (LAP) was normal and water production was at a normal level.

However, he said, although there is adequate water supply, LAP consumers are reminded to use water prudently and to avoid wastage.

Earlier, in his speech, Abdul Yunus said according to a report by the Department of Irrigation and Drainage, Perak received 2,900mm of rainfall a year, with a total quantity of three times the global average.

“With this, Perak can be categorised as a state rich in water resources to meet all domestic, agriculture, industry and environment needs, with the network of clean water supply covering 100% of urban areas and 99.2% of rural areas.

“The state government has provided 25 cubic metres of free water with a total of 25,000 litres of clean water to target groups, beginning last August,” he said.

Abdul Yunus added that a total of 30,000 families throughout the state had benefited while other domestic consumers enjoyed a 10% discount in their monthly water bills. — Bernama