KUALA LUMPUR: Efforts to revive Umno after the party lost in the 14th General Election (GE14) is not an easy task, said Umno president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi. (pix)

He admitted via a posting on his Facebook page today, that the party, which he has helmed since 2018, was being attacked by real and unseen enemies from all directions.

However, he said, they never succeeded in their efforts to bring down Umno “once and for all” in the past two years because of the ‘stubbornness’ of its (Umno) leaders and members.

“(The enemies) use ‘brokers’ with the status of spokespersons to make claims about Muslim unity. The irony is that Muslim unity must be based on the principles of honesty and sincerity,” he said.

He stressed that without the challenge from Umno leaders and its members, the position and power of the enemies will be more entrenched.

“Should we surrender then? Should we just give up and allow this ‘acquisition’ attempt to happen? Because we refuse to sacrifice Umno, there is a propaganda that we (Umno leaders) are trying to save ourselves from court prosecution.

“When it is the Umno ‘court cluster’ that is brave and loyal enough to defend Umno no matter what happens to them,“ he said.

