PETALING JAYA: Does sugar-babying amount to prostitution and raise questions of morality? theSun spoke to two parties yesterday who gave divided opinions on the issue.

Universiti Tunku Abdul Rahman lecturer Dr Lim Soo Jin from the Department of Media said anonymity, ease of use and reach are some reasons why students could have opted for this app.

“Past research empirical evidence has shown that women recruit women to the sex trade. Although I have no concrete evidence on sugar babies, I believe this would be the case, where a curious or interested student would be encouraged or influenced by a peer,” he said.

Lim, who specialises in gender studies, said in regard to morality, one should firstly understand whether the sugar lifestyle can be considered as sex work.

“There are many angles in which this can be viewed with each individual coming out with their own conclusion. In Malaysia, there is little to no debate on the matter.

“The idea that it is immoral and therefore requires swift action to curb it - I believe - does not do anything to solve the issue and is a knee-jerk reaction that is more to appease the public than having any real impact,” he pointed out.

However, the Human Rights Commission of Malaysia (Suhakam) has expressed its concerns regarding the issue, saying the “situation is very worrying and if no proper monitoring mechanism by the authorities is carried out, it may lead to negative impacts on the younger generation”.

“These dating websites or other similar online dating applications may promote sexual exploitation activities which violate the principle of human rights.

“Suhakam is of the view that the younger generation, regardless of their gender, should be provided with sufficient assistance and support to allow them to develop their individual potential, be it in their studies or professional life,” it said in a statement.

Its comments come following a claim by Sugarbook, the biggest “sugar daddy-sugar baby” dating service in Asia, that it saw a 40% increase in university students registering as “sugar babies” since January, citing financial difficulties facing these students as the key reason for the surge.

Lim added that discussions on sex and sex work is important; however research has shown that Malaysians are unwilling and unable to have these discussions.

“In Malaysia, sex work is not acknowledged as work but seen in general as an immoral act. While I cannot speak for women in the sex trade, there are extensive and in-depth arguments advocating for and against sex work.

“I must note that this is not a new or exclusive occurrence.

“In my opinion, the discussion arose only because of public interest on an internet post that has gone viral.

“If you look to the past you will notice various examples similar to this sugar baby phenomenon.

“For example, the issue of “compensated dating” among Japanese schoolgirls that took place a few years ago,” he said.

However, Lim said he believes that this “lifestyle” would not have much impact on the efforts of “shaping our nation”.

“I repeat, this phenomenon is not new and in a couple of weeks, it will be forgotten,” he said.

In a related development, the Shah Alam magistrate’s court rejected a remand order application by police on the 34-year-old founder of Sugarbook.com yesterday.

Selangor police CID chief SAC Datuk Fadzil Ahmat said yesterday that following this, the state prosecution director had made an application to re-examine the magistrate’s court decision.

He said the application will be heard at the Shah Alam High Court at 9am today.

Fadzil said the suspect was rearrested yesterday over a separate case reported in Subang Jaya by a student of a higher learning institution in February 2019.

He said the case has been classified as rape and soliciting for prostitution under Section 376 and Section 372 of the Penal Code.

The founder of the controversial dating site was arrested by police on Wednesday at the compound of a plush condominiumin in Persiaran Dutamas, Mont’Kiara.

The suspect, who is from Penang, was held by Shah Alam police.

Fadzil said the suspect had admitted to being the founder of the dating website.

The man was arrested over a probe on soliciting for prostitution and for publishing a statement or rumour which can cause public fear or alarm under the Penal Code.

The suspect is also being investigated for misuse of network facilities under Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.