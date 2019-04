KUALA LUMPUR: The Human Rights Commission of Malaysia (Suhakam) has denied acting out of the ordinary in releasing its reports on the disappearances of Pastor Raymond Koh Keng Joo and social activist Amri Che Mat.

Its acting chairman, Jerald Joseph said the allegations that the institution was trying to punish the police or provoke reactions from the public and the authorities were unreasonable.

“Throughout the public inquiry, Suhakam carried out its responsibilities without fear or favour, malice or prejudice in our effort to present the truth in a matter which is of great public interest and this is essential in exercising democracy in Malaysia,“ he said in a statement today.

Today, Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun denied Bukit Aman Special Branch was involved in the disappearance of Amri after Suhakam made its conclusion following the 18-month inquiry.

He said the individual reported by Suhakam was in fact a public officer stationed at the Bukit Aman Special Branch of the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM).

Investigations found that the individual was not a police officer from the Special Branch and the individual concerned has left his job, Mohamad Fuzi said.

Earlier, on April 3, Suhakam concluded that the Special Branch was involved in the forced disappearance of Amri and Koh.

Joseph said that since its inception, Suhakam had conducted nine public investigations and the contents of each public investigation report was publicly released and could be accessed by the public and the media after the investigations had concluded.

“Moreover, there is no provision in the law requiring the report to be submitted to the police first, before it is handed over to parties involved in the public inquiry including the public,“ he said. — Bernama