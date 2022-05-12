November 2022 Rubber Production Incentive activated in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR: The Rubber Production Incentive (IPG) for smallholders has been activated for November 2022 in Peninsular Malaysia, Sabah and Sarawak, said the Malaysian Rubber Board (MRB) today.

In a statement, MRB said the average farm-level price for cup lump or scrap rubber in November 2022 is RM2.20 per kilogramme (kg) for Peninsular Malaysia, RM1.90 per kg for Sabah and RM1.95 per kg for Sarawak.

The board said in Peninsular Malaysia, the activated IPG for cup lump and latex for November 2022 is at 30 sen per kg for 50 per cent dry rubber content (DRC) and 60 sen per kg for 100 per cent DRC.

It said that in Sabah, the payment is at the rate of 60 sen per kg (50 per cent DRC) and RM1.20 per kg (100 per cent DRC), and the activated IPG in Sarawak at 55 sen per kg (50 per cent DRC) and RM1.10 per kg (100 per cent DRC).

Meanwhile, the IPG for latex stands at a fixed rate of 90 sen per kg for 100 per cent DRC, which is activated when the scrap rubber IPG is activated.

According to MRB, smallholders in the country are eligible to receive IPG payments based on their production in November 2022 from Dec 1-30, 2022.

From January 2019, the IPG is activated if the average monthly price of Standard Malaysian Rubber (SMR) 20 free on board (FOB) is at RM6.10 per kg, or the farmgate price for scrap rubber is at RM2.50 per kg or below. - Bernama