NPP-4: Strategic rolling plan to realise aspiration of Liveable Malaysia (Updated)

PUTRAJAYA: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob wants the 4th National Physical Plan (NPP-4) to be a strategic rolling plan in realising the aspiration of Liveable Malaysia.

He said the NPP-4, formulated with three core development thrusts, 11 strategic directions and 39 implementation actions, is a strategic document that outlines the country’s spatial development policy in line with the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP).

Speaking at the celebration of 100 Years of Town Planning Profession in Malaysia (100PBM) and the launch of the NPP-4 here today, Ismail Sabri said all the core development thrusts in the NPP-4 will make Keluarga Malaysia (Malaysian Family) the main beneficiary under the concept of inclusive prosperity.

“The NPP-4 ensures that Malaysia can become a prosperous nation and resilient in terms of economy, environment and social balance for the wellbeing of the Malaysian Family as a whole,” he said.

The NPP-4 was approved at the 39th meeting of the National Physical Planning Council chaired by Ismail Sabri on Oct 22.

According to Housing and Local Government Minister Datuk Seri Reezal Merican Naina Merican, NPP-4 emphasises national security planning, digital infrastructure enhancement, smart development, carbon-neutral nation, national food security assurance and inclusive and liveable community development.

The NPP is reviewed every five years to ensure the suitability of the NPP in line with rapid changes in physical, economic, social and natural environment.

Ismail Sabri said the NPP-4 also translated the country’s commitment at the global level, such as the New Urban Agenda (NUA) and Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and served as a development coordination instrument between the federal and state governments.

To see the overall implementation of NPP-4, as well as on the aspect of liveability to provide added value to boost the country’s economy, Ismail Sabri said the Malaysia Liveability Index would be introduced.

He said liveability had become an important instrument worldwide in attracting investment and creating an investor-friendly environment, and this included in last-mile connectivity, access to the internet and public facilities by making the people the main beneficiaries.

Ismail Sabri said the Malaysian Liveability Index would be a high-impact assessment for all localities, especially the local government authorities (PBT), in ensuring township planning, in particular, was formulated by taking into account all the criteria under the NPP-4.

“The Livability Index will also be used as a basic instrument towards assessing the sustainability of a city so that the goals of NPP-4, which are based on the 12MP, can be best achieved,“ he said.

On the town planning profession, Ismail Sabri said the profession was very significant to the country to ensure an inclusive and strategic implementation of the country’s development.

“I regard this town planning profession as a silent hero which is the starting point of all the country’s physical development, which includes the Structure Plan as well as the Local Plan, as a whole at all levels of government,“ he added.

The celebration of 100 Years of Town Planning Profession in Malaysia was held in conjunction with the national-level World Town Planning Day 2021. — Bernama